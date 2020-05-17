|
Mark E. Madden Sr. (retired BFD) of Wareham, formerly of Brockton, died May 10, 2020, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Mark was born and raised in Somerville and lived for many years in Brockton before moving to Wareham three years ago. Mark served in the United States Marine Corps. During his service he spent time in Vietnam, the Mediterranean, Groton Navy Submarine Base and Camp Pendleton. Mark was a member of the Brockton Fire Department for many years and was a member of Brockton Firefighters Union Local 144. He was also a member of VFW Post 1046 in Brockton and loved playing poker, swimming and shooting pool. Mark will be remembered as a very patriotic man who was proud to be a U.S. Marine and Vietnam vet. Most importantly, Mark loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mark was the father of Mark E. Madden, Jr. (BPD) of Brockton, Jeremy P. Madden (BFD) of Brockton, Michelle M. Madden (nurse) of Wareham, Francis J. Madden (BFD) of Brockton and Jennifer Madden (nurse) of Hawley, PA. He leaves 8 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Mark was the brother of the late Francis, Roger and Brian Madden, Patricia Donnaruma and Beverly Grenier. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Marks life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020