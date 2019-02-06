|
Mark S. Bobbitt, 64, a resident of Easton for the past 29 years, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, from injuries sustained from a snow plow vehicle while changing a tire on Rte. 138 in Easton. He was the loving and devoted husband of Paula A. (Dauphinais) Bobbitt. Born in Boston, a son of Esther (Dockham) Bobbitt of Cohasset and the late Robert Bobbitt, he was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of the Boston Public Schools and continued his education earning a certificate in business management. Mark was the proprietor of MSB Restaurant Equipment Services and a great part and influence on his career is acknowledge to both Sam Moyan Restaurant and the Burger King Foundation. An avid car enthusiast he enjoyed riding in his 1974 emerald green Corvette. His greatest treasure was time spent with his wife Paula and his family. In addition to his wife Paula and his mother Esther, he is survived by his children, Denice Bobbitt of Taunton, Mark E. Bobbitt of Taunton, and Cody J. Bobbitt of PA., Matthew Bobbitt of Stoughton, and Richard Bobbitt of Brockton; two stepdaughters, Jennifer S. Smith of Easton and Veronica L. Phillips of PA.; his siblings, Shelly Hastie of Weymouth, Scot T. Bobbitt of Stoughton, and Kent Gosslin of Hanover; his grandchildren, Sadie Renee Bobbitt, Thomas J. Swafford, Joshua D. Swafford, Kayley Lynn Phillips and Delilah Rose Phillips; also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Robert Bobbitt. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Covenant Congregational Church of North Easton, 204 Center Street, North Easton. Donations in Marks honor may be sent to the Easton Food Pantry, 136 Elm Street, Easton, MA 02356 or to the Home for Little Wanderers, Attn Development, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2019