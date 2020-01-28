|
Mark S. Mobley of Middleboro died suddenly on January 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 54. Mark was born and raised in the town of Middleborough and graduated as a proud Sachem from Middleborough High School in 1983. He then continued his education attending Bridgewater State College and finished his degree work at the G.T.E. Sylvania Technical School where he majored in Computer Electronics. Following a successful twelve year career at the J.L. Hammett Company in Braintree, Mark was hired by the Middleborough Public Schools by then Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Michael Ippolito.Originally brought in as a Technology Technician, Mark quickly demonstrated the requisite knowledge and skills that brought him eventually to the position of Technology Network Manager. Former Director of Educational Technology, Mr. James Catalini once remarked that, "Mark Mobley is one of those rare individuals with a combination of all that you want in an employee and manager; he is knowledgeable, has technical experience, analytic skills, works well under pressure, a sense of humor, a team player and the integrity to make it all work, he is an extremely trusted and valuable member of our Technology Team". Marks position continued to evolve through the years and he adeptly navigated increased levels of system complexities through education and hands-on trainings. Throughout the years, Mark consistently strived to maintain a district network which was "efficient and robust" while working with and assisting in the development of district Technology Technicians along with the implementation of a comprehensive 1:1 district device initiative. Twenty years ago, he was an integral part of the development of the technology implementation plan during the building of the Nichols Middle School and his vitally important work with regard to many of the advanced technology systems for the new Middleborough High School was ongoing. Mark was a kind hearted, caring, genuine, humble gentleman who devoted his life to his family and friends. He was extremely generous and was always willing to help anyone in need. Mark had a love for nature, the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He especially loved hunting with his german shorthairs, golfing with his friends and family vacations in Wellfleet. For several years, Mark thoroughly enjoyed coaching his son's baseball and soccer teams and was an avid New England sports fan. He was a passionate person with a great sense of humor, an unforgettable smile and will be missed by so many. Loving husband of Robin-Marie (Berry) Mobley. Devoted father of Dorando MacLean Mobley and his canine bestfriend, Crocker. Beloved son of Patricia R. (Mola) and the late Victor L. Mobley. Brother of Michael, his wife Teresa and the late Mitchell (surviving spouse Elizabeth). Mark is also survived by nieces and nephews whom he adored and cherished. Adored son-in-law of Phyllis and the late Roderick MacLean Berry, Jr. Brother-in-law of Rod Berry, III. Visiting hours on Wednesday (January 29, 2020) from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street (corner of School Street) Middleboro, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9 a.m.. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Middleboro Public Schools, Family Resource Center, 30 Forest St., Middleboro, MA 02346. The Family Resource Center services families in need of all public school students.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020