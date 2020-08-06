Mark T. Perry Sr., age 65, of West Bridgewater, owner of Wright's Garden Center in West Bridgewater, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the beloved longtime companion of Kathleen Fitzgerald of West Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 10, from 5-8 p.m. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (off Route 140, Taunton Ave.), Norton. Burial will take place privately at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
