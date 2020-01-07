Home

Mark V. Peterson, 58, of Brockton, died January 5, 2020. Mark had enjoyed living in the Boston area and working at various restaurants there. His passion was the arts, and in Boston was known at the local museums and galleries. He wrote poetry, and played the saxophone, clarinet and flute. Mark was the beloved son of the late Victor E. and Norma L. (Hill) Peterson; twin brother of Laurence V. Peterson, and the late Craig V. and Eric C. Peterson; nephew of Lloyd Hill; cousin of Diane Hill Dechellis, Nancy Hill Desio, and James and his wife Susan Martelli. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday 5-6:30 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. time of remembrance in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. Following cremation, spring burial at Coweeset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fuller Craft Museum, 455 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301 or . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020
