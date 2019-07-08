|
|
Marlene D. (Searles) Saba, age 79, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Attleboro Healthcare in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late David L. Saba, Sr., to whom she was wed for fifty years. Born in Brockton, MA on June 11, 1940, she was a loving daughter of the late Curtis and Doris (Benoit) Searles. Marlene grew up in Brockton and was a 1956 graduate of Brockton High School. Prior to retiring, she had been employed for thirty-five years as a dietician at the VA Hospital in Brockton. Marlene enjoyed times spent at the beach, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially with her adoring grandchildren and proudly attending their events. She is survived by her devoted children: David L. Saba, Jr. of Bourne, Mark C. Saba and his wife Christine of Mansfield and Kristen M. Brechter and her husband Henry of Bridgewater. She was the cherished grandmother of Catherine Saba of Austin, TX, Henry Brechter, Louis Brechter and Karoline Brechter all of Bridgewater and Abbey Saba and Emily Saba both of Bourne. She was the dear sister of Judie Fuller of Taunton and the late Betty Johnson and Carole Yates. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of her life on Thursday, July 11th at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will take place privately at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. Visitation will be held prior to the services on Thursday morning beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Marlenes family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Enterprise on July 8, 2019