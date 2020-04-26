Home

Marlene J. Reid

Marlene J. Reid Obituary
BROCKTON Marlene J. Reid, 81, died on April 23, 2020, in Brockton. She was the daughter of Richard H., Sr. and Ellen V. (Nelson) Reid, and lived in East Bridgewater her entire life attending East Bridgewater schools. She leaves a niece, Ellen J. Bayliss, of Rockland, and several cousins. Marlene was predeceased by her siblings: Richard H. Reid, Jr., Bernice Reid, Norman W. Reid and Kenneth N. Reid. Gratitude is extended to the wonderful staff of the Westview Rest Home, East Bridgewater, for their competent and compassionate care. Private services will be held graveside. for online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
