Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map

Marlene M. Morrison


1946 - 2020
Marlene M. Morrison Obituary
Marlene Marie (Romano) Morrison, 73, a longtime resident of the Brockton and West Bridgewater area passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul Morrison. Born June 4, 1946 in Madison, WI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Ness) Romano. She is survived by her children, Michael Morrison and his wife Rachel of Brockton, Craig Morrison and his wife Cindy of San Diego, CA and Teriann Dolly Lepardo and her husband Michael of Brockton; five grandchildren, Skyla, Conor, Ginna, Christian and Carson. She was predeceased by her siblings and is also survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 12 p.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte.123), Brockton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Marlene's family will host a celebration of her life this summer. All are welcome, the family will post details in the upcoming months. For directions visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020
