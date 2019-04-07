|
Marshall J. Stetson, 79, of Brockton, died peacefully on March 25, 2019, while in the comfort of his wife and family. Marshall grew up in East Bridgewater and was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School, Class of 1953. In 1958 he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce, serving for six years. He married Pauline Beers and they raised their four kids in Plymouth and later Brockton. Marshall was a carpenter and roofer who was gainfully employed for many years for Merrick Engineering Co. and later as an for R.S. Means Engineering Co., where he retired from. Marshall loved spending time with his family. Many trips to Horse Neck Beach when they were young, and later in life he had a fondness for bingo. He was an avid gun collector, a member of the NRA, and in his younger years a pretty good marksman. Marshall was a quiet loving man who always looked out for his family and friends. He was the loving father of Katherine S. Van and her husband John of Brockton, Hope S. Dillon of Mo., John M. Stetson of Taunton, and Kellie M. Miranda and her husband Dennis of NE. Proud "grandpa" of Shawn, Jason, Corey, Jody, and Hannah. Loving brother of Carol V. Belcher of Franklin, and the late Maynard Stetson and his wife Virginia L. Stetson of East Bridgewater. All are cordially invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. on April 13, at Northville Cemetery, Oak St., East Bridgewater. Please meet at the graveside at 10:45 a.m. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019