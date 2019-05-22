|
Martha L. Jackson, of Chelmsford, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Lawrence General Hospital. She leaves her beloved husband, Earl Hupper; and her cherished son, Jackson G. Hupper, both of Chelmsford. She was born in Brockton, May 18, 1960, and was a daughter of Miriam E. (Whitney) Jackson of North Easton and the late Kenneth R. Jackson. Family was the central part of Martha's life, especially her son Jackson. She was his biggest supporter and cheerleader, whether he was on the baseball field, the hockey rink, or any activity. Her home was open to all and she was extremely generous. She was a talented planner and enjoyed making holidays and family gatherings special. Martha loved gardening, coaxing both vegetables and flowers to grow. She loved the beach and especially summer days on Lake Ossipee with her family and friends. Martha's professional career was as a scientist and she worked for the last twenty years at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. Her life's work was to improve the health of others through research. She was a member of the Chelmsford Garden Club and a longtime season ticket holder of the Merrimack Repertory Theatre. In addition to her husband, son and mother, Martha is survived by her siblings, Sarah Keough and husband Mark of North Easton, Rachel Jackson of Wilton, Maine, and Rick Jackson of North Easton. She leaves her stepchildren, Gwen Lawson and husband Bill of Wilmington, Clifford Hupper and wife Allison of Pelham, N.H., and Richard and Robert Hupper of Wilmington. She also leaves her nephews and step-grandchildren and dog, Jellybean. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 170 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford. Her funeral service will begin at 6 o'clock at the church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Martha's name may be made to the Chelmsford Garden Club, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01852 or a . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. For online guest book visit Chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Enterprise on May 22, 2019