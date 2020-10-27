Martha Sarah (McGarry) Healey, 77, beloved wife of William Healey of Brockton, died peacefully at home on October 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A lifelong resident of Easton and Brockton, Martha was the daughter of the late John and Sarah McGarry of Easton and graduate of Oliver Ames High School and Bridgewater State College. She began her career as a teacher in Brockton Public Schools and worked for many years as an insurance representative. Martha was happiest surrounded by her grandchildren's laughter, a good book, and a garden in full bloom. She was a loving mother to Kristen Cramer of New Jersey, Jennifer Gallagher of Easton, and Danielle Gaito of Easton; cherished sister of Joseph McGarry of Norton, Sheila McGarry of Raynham, Christopher McGarry of Tiverton, RI, Colleen Burns of Wareham, Mary Gotsell of Ogunquit, ME, and Jack McGarry of Saco, ME; devoted grandmother to Owen, Cullen, Cate, Kendall, Teagan, and Marin; and adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her family is grateful for the loving home care of Tabitha, Jenny, Lucy, and Beth and the compassionate staff of Ascend Hospice. All are welcome to calling hours on Wednesday, October 28 from 3-7 p.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, her funeral service on Thursday, October 29 at 10 a.m. at the chapel at Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Taunton Area Community Table at tactmealcenter.org
. Due to COVID regulations, masks are required. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
or call 508-583-7272.