Martin T. "Chick" Chichlowski, 78, of Whitman, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, peacefully in his sleep with his dog Brady by his side, from heart disease. He was the beloved husband to Mildred (Halter) Chichlowski. He was born and brought up in Fall River, son of the late Albin and Anna (Werbinski) Chichlowski. Chick has been a longtime Whitman resident since 1964 and was the owner operator of the former Whitman Wallpaper and Paint from 1971-2003 with his wife Millie. In his early years he worked for General Dynamics. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force from 1960-1964. As a proud veteran he was born on Pearl Harbor Day and died on D-Day. He was a communicate of the Holy Ghost Church, the past president of the Whitman Kiwanis Club and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his wife Millie, he is survived by his daughter Dianne Johnson and her husband Donald, Jr., his son Kevin Chichlowski and his wife Kathy, all of Whitman, his brother Thomas Chichlowski of New Bedford; also his grandchildren Alyssa and Nicole Johnson, Alex and Andrew Chichlowski, several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Albin Chichlowski and Janice Gluchacki, His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman, followed by a funeral mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the St James Cemetery Whitman. Visitation will be on Monday, June 10, from 5 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Whitman Food Pantry, 518 Washington St, Whitman, MA 02382 or to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 9, 2019