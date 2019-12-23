|
Martine W. Meijering of Marion, born Oct. 5, 1946, in Baarn, the Netherlands, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Peter, and her sister, Marianne, both from Holland; and her brother, Warnus from Portugal. She is also survived by her partner, Lisa Gaudreau of Marion. Martine grew up in Holland. As a young adult, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy and worked at the air traffic control tower at the former MMR (Massachusetts Military Reservation). She also worked at the Old English Sheepdog Rescue in Lincoln. Her dogs won many ribbons and awards in agility and "nosework". Martine was the happiest working with her dogs. A celebration of her life and a Mass will be held at a future date. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 23, 2019