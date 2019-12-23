Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martine Meijering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martine W. Meijering

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martine W. Meijering Obituary
Martine W. Meijering of Marion, born Oct. 5, 1946, in Baarn, the Netherlands, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Peter, and her sister, Marianne, both from Holland; and her brother, Warnus from Portugal. She is also survived by her partner, Lisa Gaudreau of Marion. Martine grew up in Holland. As a young adult, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy and worked at the air traffic control tower at the former MMR (Massachusetts Military Reservation). She also worked at the Old English Sheepdog Rescue in Lincoln. Her dogs won many ribbons and awards in agility and "nosework". Martine was the happiest working with her dogs. A celebration of her life and a Mass will be held at a future date. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -