Martyn A. Allen, 81, of Riverview, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 13, 2020. Marty was born August 9, 1939. in S. Portland, Maine, to the late Arnold and Dorothy (Dodge) Allen. He was a 1957 graduate of South Portland High School and a proud member of the marching band. After graduating from the Maine Maritime Academy in 1960, he went on to a career in the Merchant Marine; sailing the Great Lakes with Mobil Oil and the Caribbean and South Atlantic with United Fruit. Marty was a born engineer; always tinkering and determined to solve problems. One of his favorite jobs was working at Polaroid in Waltham, Mass. He was a natural leader who loved to share his knowledge and help others progress in their careers. He was a member of the conservation board at MacDill Air Force Base and past Chair of the Conservation Commission in Easton, Mass. Marty proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves; retiring after 30 years with the rank of Captain. He loved the Navy and in civilian life, joined the Tampa chapter of the U.S. Navy League. He and his wife Lois enjoyed attending functions and meeting interesting people through their volunteer activities. He loved getting and giving "coins", a beloved facet of military life, and getting to know men and women who served our country. Marty had an infectious style of conversating that made you want to share your story and he listened no matter the details. He was a voracious reader and tenacious card player; "Nuts" was a word heard often when things were not going well during a game. He is survived by Lois, his wife of 38 years; his children, Julie Taylor of Berkley, Mass., Keith (Jean) of Roseburg, Ore., Lance (Michelle) of Glocester, R.I., and Billinda of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley Sullivan (Robert), Nicolas, Matthew and Emily Taylor, Ian, Dylan, Nolan, Owen, Paxton and Katie Allen, Jennifer LaRose (Rob); 3 great-grandchildren; loving family, Ann Jones, Denise Cormier, James Martinos, Gregory Cormier; also by his former wife, Brenda and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Laurence Allen. A memorial service will be held at the Rockland Community Church in North Scituate, R.I. When travel allows, burial with military honors will follow in Portland, Maine. Due to Covid-19 precautions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the United States Navy League.



