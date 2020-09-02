1/1
Marvin Hiltz
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Hiltz, of Bridgewater, passed away on August 31, 2020. Marvin was born Oct. 1, 1931, and raised in Braintree. He was the son of Harold G. and Louise E. Hiltz. Marvin was a graduate of Braintree High School. After high school, he entered the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he met his wife of 60 years, "Ruthie". After returning from Germany, he raised his four children in Braintree and then Bridgewater working as a painting and paper contractor. Marvin was a great lover of horses. In younger years he trained and raced horses along with his grandfather at Foxboro Racetrack. Later, he and his daughter traveled New England in the show horse circuit, garnering many first place trophies. In retirement, he was an avid gardener and farmer, raising chickens and growing amazing tomatoes. He was the tomato gardener extraordinaire. A lover of all things German, he and Ruthie took several trips back to Germany. Husband of the late Ruth F. Hiltz, he is survived and sadly missed by his 4 children, Evelyn Annis, Rose Ryan and husband Timothy, Nancy Mahoney and husband Jim and Craig Hiltz and his wife Traci. Brother of Jean Boyd of Maine. Marvin is also survived by six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved