Marvin Hiltz, of Bridgewater, passed away on August 31, 2020. Marvin was born Oct. 1, 1931, and raised in Braintree. He was the son of Harold G. and Louise E. Hiltz. Marvin was a graduate of Braintree High School. After high school, he entered the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he met his wife of 60 years, "Ruthie". After returning from Germany, he raised his four children in Braintree and then Bridgewater working as a painting and paper contractor. Marvin was a great lover of horses. In younger years he trained and raced horses along with his grandfather at Foxboro Racetrack. Later, he and his daughter traveled New England in the show horse circuit, garnering many first place trophies. In retirement, he was an avid gardener and farmer, raising chickens and growing amazing tomatoes. He was the tomato gardener extraordinaire. A lover of all things German, he and Ruthie took several trips back to Germany. Husband of the late Ruth F. Hiltz, he is survived and sadly missed by his 4 children, Evelyn Annis, Rose Ryan and husband Timothy, Nancy Mahoney and husband Jim and Craig Hiltz and his wife Traci. Brother of Jean Boyd of Maine. Marvin is also survived by six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com
