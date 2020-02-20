|
Mary Ann Umano Burke, died peacefully to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020, surrounded by family, just shy of her 100th birthday. Mary was predeceased by her husband, William "Billy" Burke, and had been married for 55 years. Mary was the daughter of the late Frank and Jennie Pistone Umano and was a lifelong and well-known resident of Brockton. After attending Brockton High School, she and her husband owned Billy Burke's Record Shop in downtown Brockton for 25 years. Mary was also an expert hair stylist for 48 years prior to her retirement. She occasionally used a straight razor for trimming adoring, yet somewhat reluctant family and friends well into her 90s even with her failing eyesight. She skillfully trimmed by feel. Always a phenomenal cook, Mary was especially known for her delectable Marinara and meatballs. She was also an ardent golfer and lifelong member of Thorny Lea Golf Club and was both a Golden Circle Member and the club's oldest member. At 76, Mary made a hole-in-one on the club's 9th, slightly annoying husband Bill who never matched that feat during his long golfing career. Her short game was superb, with some records still intact. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, good humor and gracious demeanor to everyone she met. Mary is survived by her 2 sons, Billy Burke Jr. and his wife Dora Dean of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Jack and his wife Patty of Wilmington, DE; 3 grandchildren, Mary Leigh Canning and her husband Phillip of London, England, and their children Nova-Leigh and Crane; John and his wife Amanda of Ijamsville, MD and their son Beckett; and Kathryn Burke of Wilmington, DE; and Mary's brother John of Hendersonville, NC. She is also survived by her nieces, Patti Ruggiero and her husband Paul, their daughter Bobbi Ann Hickey and her husband Eric; Jill Higgins and her husband Jim and their children Taylor and Nicolas; and Cathy Eddy and her daughter Megan; and Frank and Kim Umana. Mary was also predeceased by her sisters, Ann Cooper, Pauline Archibald, and brother Frank Umana, and her granddaughter, Jennifer Burke of Wilmington, DE. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, Brockton, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St. in Brockton. Burial will be private. The family especially thanks Mary's longtime Brockton Visiting Nurses' team, plus the many staff members at Good Samaritan Hospital, Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, and Amedisys Hospice for their kind, compassionate, gracious and expert care. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to My Brother's Keeper, PO Box 338, North Easton, MA 02356, Gift of Life Donor Program of Philadelphia (www.donors1.org), or any U.S. Veterans Program of choice. For online condolences and directions, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020