Mary A. (Matiyosus) Stecke, of West Brookfield, formerly of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2019 at Quaboag Center. Born Dec. 8, 1912 in Balnikai, Lithuania, one of seven children of the late Stanley and Apolonija (Leita) Matiyosus, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1921 and became a naturalized citizen in 1937. She married Alphonse Stecke on Oct. 24, 1948 at St. Anns Church in Dorchester. As a life member and Past President (25-year term) of American Legion Auxiliary | Stephen Darius Post | South Boston, Mary has touched the lives of numerous Armed Services veterans. She was instrumental in organizing fund raisers and making personal contact with veterans at local VA hospitals to distribute gifts and to provide comfort and compassion. Widowed in 1989, Mary was the beloved sister of Helen Lapenas of West Brookfield and the late John, Peter and Stanley Matiyosus, Susan Hinton and Anne Morris; and the dear aunt of over twenty-five nieces and nephews who will always remember their special Aunty Mary. All are welcome to calling hours Wed., Nov. 13th from 12 noon to 3 p.m. with 3 p.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton and her committal will be on Thursday Nov. 14th at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to make a memorial donation to a local veterans organization or a . Cards or other written communications can be addressed to: Paul A. Lapenas, P.O. Box 969, West Brookfield, MA 01585-0969. Visit www.waittfuneral- home.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019