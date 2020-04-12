|
Mary Ann (Pilalas) Buote, 62, of Bridgewater, passed away on March 30, 2020, at Signature HealthCare Brockton Hospital, after a brief illness. Born in Boston, June 1, 1957, she was the loved daughter to the late Lillian Pilalas and Theodore Pilalas. She grew up in Brockton, with her brother Theodore Pilalas Jr. and sister, Diane Pilalas, where she resided for 49 years before moving to Bridgewater. Mary Ann attended Cardinal Spellman High School and Curry College, where she graduated wither her B.S.N and worked as a nurse, case manager, and clinical care coordinator in LTC, hospitals, and home health care for more than 35 years. She was a passionate and caring nurse with a love for her work and a talent for caring for those around her. Quoted by those who knew her, "she had a huge heart and a spirit that could not be knocked down". She loved the Boston Red Sox, singing and dancing, and holidays (especially Christmas). She is survived by her daughter, Caitlin Buote of Bridgewater; her sister, Diane; and brother, Ted; her aunt, Anne of Brockton; nieces, nephews, and cousins. True to her spirit she did not wish for those to mourn in a traditional wake but rather celebrate her life. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth at a time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made in her memory to Franciscan Childrens Hospital or at franciscanchildrens.org. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020