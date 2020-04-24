|
|
Mary Anne (Wood) Schofield Murray went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020 at the Hannah B.G. Shaw Nursing Home in Middleboro, MA. The daughter of Mary Anne (Garcia) Wood and Arthur Wesleyan Wood, she was born on August 15, 1934. Mary Anne raised seven children with her husband Russell W. Schofield, to whom she was married for thirty-two years. She was later married to Vincent Murray until his death in 2004. Mary Anne grew up in North Easton, MA, graduating from Oliver Ames High School in 1953. She began a career in nursing, but gave it up to be a full-time mother in 1954. During the 1960s she was a 4H leader teaching nutrition and cooking skills to young girls in Easton. From her father, Mary Anne inherited a love for antiquing, which she then shared with some of her children who partnered with her to create their own small business. Her strong entrepreneurial spirit was always evident as she pursued numerous business ventures with undeniable enthusiasm. Her greatest passion, however, lay in her devotion to God. She was a member and Deaconess of the Evangelical Congregational Church of Easton, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and worked tirelessly to bring others to Christ - which she valued as her most important lifes work. Mary Anne earned an Associates degree in Human Services from Massasoit Community College in 1994. She loved writing poetry, reading, baking, and gardening. Her love of literature is legendary with her grandchildren and she will always be remembered for the many books she would gift them. She loved spending time with her family and eldest granddaughter who affectionately referred to Mary Anne as, "pal". She is survived by her brother Lawrence A. Wood of North Easton, sister Margaret E. (Wood) Turpin of Taunton, and brother Francis (Butch) Wood of North Easton. She was predeceased by her older brother Robert A. Wood Sr. She was the loving mother of Jacqueline M. (Schofield) Napekoski of Sanbornville, NH, Russell W. Schofield Jr. of Brockton, MA, Laura J. (Schofield) Ashworth of Cape Coral, FL, Elizabeth A. (Schofield) Berkowitz of South Easton, MA, Paul A. Schofield of Raynham, MA, William O. Schofield of Taunton, MA, and David E. Schofield of East Taunton, MA. She is survived by twenty- one loving grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances with the pandemic, services will be announced at a later date. Please check back over the next couple of weeks. You are welcome to leave an online condolence to the family and view the video at southeastfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Anne's memory may be made to the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home for the Aged, 288 Wareham St., Middleborough, MA 02346. Arrangements by Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton, MA 02356.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020