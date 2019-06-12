|
Mary Betts, 70, passed away on June 8, 2019, after a six year battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Betts of Hanover, they also previously lived in Middleboro. Born in Boston, to William and Edna Peinert, she attended Girls Latin and Silver Lake High School, graduating in 1966. Mary was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Hanover. She enjoyed gardening and her dogs. She tended bar at Lake Palace in Pembroke and Golden Crown of Hanover as well as the American Legion in Hanover. She is survived by her brother, William Peinert of Hanson and his wife Anne; sister, Susan Canite and her husband Ronald of Hawaii; loving daughter, Barbara Robinson of Maine; stepdaughters, Kathy Miller of Hanover, Patty Betts of Hanson and Deb Nord of Hanover; grandchildren, Danielle Taylor of Taunton, Scott Macomber of Maine, Eric, Lindsey and Sarah Miller of Hanover, William Nord of Hanover, Kelly and Michael Flemming of Hanson; 2 great-grandchildren, Lexi and Neveah Taylor of Taunton. She was also the sister of John of Maui, who passed in 2010. Memorial visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will directly follow at 7 p.m.
Published in The Enterprise on June 12, 2019