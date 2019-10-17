|
|
Mary "Kim" Kimball Bosworth, 97, of Halifax, passed away after a period of declining health, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born April 9, 1922, in Waltham, to George Woodbury Kimball and Frances Havens Kimball, Mary Blanche grew up in Waltham. While attending school, Mary became "Kim", due to a confusing number of girls named Mary in her class. She then attended Boston University for one year. She worked for a lab associated with the Stockbridge Agricultural School in Amherst. While transporting samples to the lab, she met her future husband Henry "Hank" Martin Bosworth who was enrolled in the school. He became her spouse of 65 years and predeceased her in 2010. They were married in 1944. After the war they moved to Plympton for a year and then to Halifax where Kim lived for the remainder of her life. Her favorite place to vacation was at her summer home on Saquish. After raising three sons, Kim earned a Bachelor of Education and Library Science degrees from Bridgewater State University. Upon graduating, she taught 4th grade at the Bryantville Elementary School in Pembroke until her retirement. She loved travelling and spending winters in Florida with her husband and visiting with friends new and old and family. She loved music, art, flowers, learning and the seashore. Mary is survived by son, Henry Jr. and his wife Jo-Anne of Halifax; son, David and his wife Deborah of Plymouth and their children Zachary and Nicolette; and son, Richard and his wife Laurie of Halifax and their children Richard Jr., Jessica and Ashley; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Esther (Kimball) Goodwin of Chester, N.H., and brother, Richard Havens Kimball of Canton, N.Y. A memorial service officiated by Reverend William Wildman will be held Saturday, October 19, at 11 a.m. at the Halifax Congregational Church, 503 Plymouth St., Halifax. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gurnet-Saquish Corporation or Saquish Fire Station #2, c/o Henry Bosworth, 59 Indian Path Rd., Halifax, MA 02338. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019