Mary C. Dineen
1935 - 2020
Mary C. (Hurley) Dineen, 85, of Whitman passed away July 28, 2020. Wife of the late Edward F. Dineen, she is survived by her children Lisa M. Dineen and Kevin F. Dineen both of Whitman. Sister of Leo F. Hurley of Whitman and the late Loretta A. Hurley. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Mary was born in Hanson. She was a graduate of Whitman High School, Class of 53. She was devoted to her Catholic faith, and Holy Ghost Church. She was a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. She was an avid reader. She also loved the beach and family vacations on the Cape. Her family was everything to her and she will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends invited to visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, on Friday, July 31, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday in Holy Ghost Church at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Assoc., 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
