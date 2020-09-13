Mary Catherine Reiser passed away at the age of 93, on September 6, 2020, following a brief illness. Mary was born and raised in North Carolina, the daughter of Martin and Mary Etta Holder. After marriage to the late James J. Reiser, she lived in Jamaica Plain and Avon, MA. Most recently she was a resident of All-American Assisted Living in Raynham. Mary worked for many years at RanFac Corporation in Avon until her retirement. Later she joined Stop & Shop supermarket in the Holbrook store bakery where she was a member of the UFCW. Following the death of her husband, she became a devoted volunteer at the Avon Senior Center helping with lunch preparations. Mary is survived by her sons Ronnie Hair and his partner Rosa Lyons of Fayetteville, NC, Jerry Reiser and wife Donna of Bridgewater, MA and daughter-in-law Cindy Lou Reiser of Attleboro, MA. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Tracy Thorstad, David Reiser and Corinne Reiser and great-grandchildren, Hope Reiser and Torin Thorstad. Always proud of her Southern roots, she leaves behind her beloved nieces and their families in North Carolina. Mary was predeceased by her husband James J. Reiser and son John Reiser. She was the last surviving sibling to Leonard Holder, Roy Shorty Holder, Annie Maude Pace, Mina Ithra, Robena Hair, Gert Lemons and Elsie Taylor of North Carolina. A private service and burial will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton, MA. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Avon Council on Aging/Avon Senior Center. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
.