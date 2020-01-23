Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Mary C. Watts Obituary
Mary C. (Lollis) Watts, age 100, died peacefully, January 17, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living, Braintree. Mary was the wife of the late Stephen Watts. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Anton and Constance (Boloski) Lollis. Mary is survived by her niece, Maureen Nelson and her husband Eric of Kingston; and was the sister of the late Edward and Frank Lollis. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Saturday, January 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. and burial in Calvary Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020
