Mary (Talbot) Christensen, 87, of Easton and Zephyrhills, FL., passed away on May 21, 2020, at home under the care of her family. She was the wife of Robert L. Christensen. Born in Easton, a daughter of the late Bernard J. and Mary E. (Cruickshank) Talbot, she was raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Mary began her working career for the former Mur Mac's Restaurant on Rte. 138 in Easton. After, she held positions as a secretary at the Oliver Ames High School Guidance Department and J.O. Dean Oil Company of Easton. A lifelong resident of Easton, she enjoyed spending her retirement with her husband Robert at their Florida home in Zephyrhills. A former athlete in high school, she was an avid golfer and skier, she was an active shuffle board player and won the Florida State Championship. Mary enjoyed time spent at Sawyer Lake, N.H., with her family and enjoyed walking the beach. In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by her children, George Christensen of Easton, Robert Christensen and his wife Patricia (Hurley) of Easton, Gail Rios and her husband Rick of Jacksonville, FL., and the late Donna Christensen; her siblings, Walter Talbot of Easton, David Talbot of Easton, Martha Rainey of Dedham and Judy Anderson of NH.; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Arlene O'Neil and Edward Talbot. Due to state emergency restrictions, private funeral services will be held with interment at Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. Donations in Mary's memory may be sent to of MA., 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA. 02452.
Published in The Enterprise on May 26, 2020