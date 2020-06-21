Mary D. Princigalli
Mary D. (Capachione) Princigalli (known as Marie), of Brockton and recently Bridgewater, died peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home at the age of 95 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Colonel Pasquale M. Princigalli. Marie was born on December 15, 1924 in Brockton, daughter of the late Sabino and Rose (Terrone) Capachione. She graduated from Brockton High School in 1943. She attended Pierce Secretarial School, and upon graduation, worked as a legal secretary at a Boston law firm. Marie loved being an Army wife and traveling around the world with her husband Pat and their three daughters, Elena, Lynnie, and DeeDee (Marie) for nearly 20 years. She remained close with many of her Army friends until her passing. Marie had many interests and hobbies, including flower arranging, baking, sewing, stamp collecting and reading. She was known for her delicious coffee. Friends and family loved to stop by for a cup and enjoy the many fascinating stories of her life. Her Italian sauce, meatballs and salad dressing recipes would win awards! Marie is survived by her three children, Elena Bergeron and her husband Charles of Raynham, Lynne Princigalli and her husband Steve Strojny of Bourne, and Marie (DeeDee) Evans and her husband Sean of Victor, NY. She was the cherished Nonna to Jonathan and Rachel Bergeron, Victoria, Mary and Jacob Evans. She is also survived by her sister Yolanda Moore of Brockton. She was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her adoring family. Services will be held at the VA National Cemetery of Bourne at a later date. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218-1629. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
