Mary E. Hatchfield, age 64, of Brockton, died April 28, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Chester J. and Eleanor A. (Conley) Hatchfield. Mary was raised in Brockton and was a 1974 graduate of Brockton High School and attended Salve Regina College in Newport, RI. For over 40 years, Mary worked at the Brockton VA Medical Center in the Canteen Office and retired as a Supply Technician in 2018. Mary had a wonderful and positive attitude and was known for her generosity. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a hospitality greeter at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Mary was a longtime communicant of both Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Margarets Church. She had a love for music, shopping, and spending summer vacations on the Cape in West Dennis. Mary is survived by her brother Thomas R. Hatchfield and sister Jane A. Donohue and her husband Paul J. all of Brockton. She was the aunt of Stephen Hatchfield and his wife Kelly, Andrew Hatchfield and his wife Nikki, James Hatchfield, Daniel Hatchfield and his wife Jessica, and Joseph Donohue. She was the great-aunt to Logan and Aria. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Whitman. A celebration of Marys life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Marys name to the American Kidney Foundation, or Our Lady of Lourdes Church. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020