|
|
Mary E. (Shinnick) Paul, 96, of Falmouth, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. A graduate of Brockton High School, Mary went on to marry and raise her family in Brockton. She later retired from Foxmoor Casuals. Mary also lived in Oldsmar, Fla., for 16 years. A talented seamstress; she enjoyed baking, square-dancing, keeping up with current events, stamp collecting, boating, birdwatching, and was an avid Red Sox fan and dog lover. Mary loved RV camping, having traveled to 49 states. She was an active communicant of St. Edward /St. Edith Stein Church. She loved her family and was a devoted and helpful grandmother. Mary was the daughter of the late Attorney William T. Shinnick and Lorena (Cummings) Shinnick; wife of the late Wilbert O. Paul; beloved mother of Wilbert Paul Jr. of Australia, Susan OConnor and her husband Daniel Reagan of E. Falmouth and Stuart, FL, Gregory Paul and his wife Sue of Boylston, and Janet Lamp of Las Vegas; grandmother of Michael Paul, Jeanne Paul, Meghan Lawrence and her husband Peter, Gretchen Maregni and her husband Stephen, Hillary Tosi and her husband Jeff, Caroline Lamp, Austin Lamp, Christopher Paul and his wife Stephanie, and Lauren Kukuchka and her husband Drew; great-grandmother of 9; sister of the late Catherine Tierney, William Shinnick, Eileen Beauchamp, and John Shinnick; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary also leaves many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, April 28, from 1-4 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2019