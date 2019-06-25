Mary E. "Beth" (Kearns) Ryan, 93, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died peacefully at Copley at Stoughton on Sunday, June 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Ryan for 68 years. Daughter of the late William and Mary (Gaffney) Kearns, she was born and raised in Taunton and educated in Taunton schools. Beth was a homemaker and also worked for the Stoughton Public Schools as a teacher's aide. She also worked for New England Telephone for several years. She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Stoughton. Beth's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Mrs. Ryan is survived by her children, Louise A. Morse and her husband William of Mattapoisett, Richard C. Ryan of Raynham, William D. Ryan of Uxbridge and Janet A. Caskey and her husband Adam of Mansfield. She was the grandmother of Kerry Lawson, Daniel Morse, Colleen Bassett, Beverly Friberg, Christopher Ryan, Matthew Ryan, Katelyn Ryan, Charles Caskey and Samuel Caskey. She was the sister of the late Alice S. Comerford, John E. Kearns and William C. Kearns. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dolores Kearns; her brother-in-law, Joseph Ryan and his wife Marie; 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Beths family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care that she always received from the dedicated staff at Copley at Stoughton. Visitation will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Thursday from 9:30 - 11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main St., Easton, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the . Directions and obituary at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676 Published in The Enterprise on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary