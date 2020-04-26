|
|
Mary Ellen (Driscoll) Hanrahan, age 71, of Brockton, formerly of South Boston, died April 22, 2020 at Brockton Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas J. Hanrahan. Born in Boston, she was the faithful daughter of the late Francis J. and Mary L. (OBrien) Driscoll. Mary Ellen was raised and educated in the Mission Hill section of Boston and was a graduate of Mission High School and Northeastern University. For over 20 years, she was a teacher's aide at Brockton High and East Jr. High Schools, and retired in 2015. A devout Catholic, Mary Ellen was a longtime member of Christ the King Parish. She was a lifelong, die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox and also enjoyed watching the Patriots and Celtics. In recent years she was active at the Brockton Senior Center. Proud of her Irish heritage, she enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick's Day, especially in South Boston. She also enjoyed cooking for her family, holidays spent with family and friends, and walking the beaches of Cape Cod and at Castle Island. Mary Ellen was a generous, nonjudgmental and devout mother, sister, sister- in-law and friend. Mary Ellen was the proud and loving mother of three sons: Mark of Brockton, Thomas of Brighton, England and Brian of Brockton and the devoted sister of Robert Driscoll and his wife Sheila of Brockton. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, private family services will be held followed by burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Please consider donations in Mary Ellen's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020