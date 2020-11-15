Mary Ellen (Reddington) Potter, 70 of Hanson, passed away surrounded by her family, November 9, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Raynham, MA after an eight year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the beloved wife of 46 years of Geoffrey A. Potter. She is remembered by her family as a nurturing and loving mother and wife who had a sharp sense of humor. Born in Cambridge on January 25, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Cummings) Reddington. She was raised and educated in North Quincy and later moved to Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School. Mary Ellen worked at First National Bank of Boston and Rockland Trust. Later working at Massasoit Community College in Brockton and then at Suffolk University in Boston. She was an avid reader and lover of animals, especially Boxers. She also enjoyed music, the arts and Boston sports. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and her many rescued dogs. In addition to her husband, Mary Ellen is survived by her three children; Geoffrey Andrew Potter and his wife Jean Juliano of VA, Susan (Potter) Almeida and her husband Jon of Marblehead and Jennifer (Potter) Osborne and her husband Greg of Danvers. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William G. Osborne and Ava C. Almeida. All services for Mary Ellen are private. A celebration of life to be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and to the MSCPA. To sign Mary Ellen's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com