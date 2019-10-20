|
Mary (Kingman) Hurley, of Brockton, died August 15, 2018. She was the wife of the late Albert F. Hurley, Jr., who died June 22, 2012. Al and Mary were born and raised in Brockton and married on October 30, 1948. They settled in Atlanta, Ga. in 1979 after many moves over many years when Al was an executive with General Electric and later as President of Simplicity Manufacturing in Milwaukee, and Rheem Water Heating. He achieved his dream of owning his own business, Pre-empt Computers, which he ran with Mary, their son Treb and a staff of forty. In retirement, Al and Mary travelled the world, nurtured their growing family, played golf at endless courses and found artistic satisfaction painting in oils. They lived their lives with joy and grace and imparted innumerable gifts of love and support to their children and grandchildren. Al and Mary are survived by their children, Dianne Hurley Simmons (Rod), Albert F. "Treb" Hurley, III (Julie) and Jeffrey Kingman Hurley; five grandchildren, Joseph Scott Graham, Stephen Alden Hurley, Jeffrey Charles Hurley, Rachel Roberts Hendricks and Cody Roberts. They are also survived by a niece Joanne Lee Hatch and nephews Paul Thomas, Peter Thomas and, Steven Thomas. A graveside service for Mary and Albert will be held on October 25, 2019, in Union Cemetery, Brockton at 1 p.m. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019