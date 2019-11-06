|
Mary J. Keene, age 95, of Halifax and Rockland passed away in Life Care Center of Plymouth, after a brief illness, on November 3, 2019. Mary was predeceased by her father and mother, James and Helen Chilton, husband Robert, her son, Robert Jr. and his wife Kathy of Wareham and her son, John "Jack" of Hanson. Mary was a lifelong resident of Rockland and a graduate of Rockland High School, where she met her husband Bob. They were married during World War II while Bob was in the Army and lived in New Orleans until his discharge. After returning to Rockland, Mary worked for the Police Department as a crossing guard for many years and then the American Sandpaper Company on East Water Street until retiring and moving to the Halifax Mobile Park Estates more than thirty years ago. She enjoyed her volunteer work for the Halifax Council on Aging and spent many years helping at Popes Tavern. She is survived by a son, James and his wife Barbara of Mashpee and Naples, Fla. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Gail Keene of Hanson. She was the loving grandmother of Justin and Sue Keene and family of Plympton, Scott and Kathleen Keene and family of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Kelly Cummings and her husband Jim and family of Plymouth, David and Danielle Keene and family of Whitman, Chris Keene and family of Plymouth, Faith Keene of Falmouth, Kevin Keene and family of Hanson, Lisa Keene and family of New Bedford, Kim Keene of Wareham, Kim and Richey Breault and family of Plympton and Katie Ordway of Wareham. She was the loving great-grandmother and great great-grandmother of many. Final arrangements for services will be determined at a later date. Anyone who may wish to honor Mary may do so by donating to the Life Care Center of Plymouth, Obery St., Plymouth, MA 02630.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019