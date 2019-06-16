|
Mary K. (Craffey) Foss, 56, of East Wareham, formerly of Brockton, passed away June 13, 2019 after complications from a lung transplant. She enjoyed her family, gardening, decorating and shopping. Mary was the beloved daughter of Mary (Quinn) Craffey of Brockton and the late Lawrence Craffey; loving companion of Kevin Otts for 23 years with his children Kevin, Nicole and Joshua and his grandchildren; mother of Steven, Shannon and Ryan Foss; grandmother of Anthony, Stephen, Julia, Christopher and Lila; sister of Dorothy Lirosi (and Mark), Michelle Crowley (and Tim), Michael Craffey (and Tracy), Steven Craffey (and Willow) and the late Lawrence Craffey Jr. (and Heather Bartlett); and an aunt, nieces and cousin of many. All are welcome to calling hours Tuesday 5 - 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from Waitt Funeral Home, and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Parish. Cremation and private burial. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 16, 2019