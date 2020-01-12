Home

Mary K. (Bulman) Haraldstad, 92, of Brockton, died January 8, 2020, after a long life. Born in Hanson in 1927, daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Willis) Bulman, she was one of five children. Wife of the late Andrew O.B. Haraldstad, married for over 60 years, she leaves behind 4 daughters, Gail Medeiros of Taunton, Donna Hoyt of Hanson, Lynne Trent of Brockton, Sandy Haraldstad of Taunton and Eric Haraldstad of Brockton. Also, mother to the late Robert Haraldstad and Elizabeth Loetterle. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Her services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1:45 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020
