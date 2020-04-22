|
|
Mary Kavgic, 89, of Taunton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Hellenic Nursing Home in Canton. She was the wife of the late Phillip Kavgic. Born July 21, 1921 in Paloumba, Arkadhia, Peloponnisos, Greece, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Katsoula) Argyropoulous of Athens, Greece. Mary enjoyed gardening, knitting, cooking and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children; George Kavgic of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Paula Anderson of Bridgewater; brother Kostas Argyropoulous and sister Vasso Tamvakis of Athens, Greece; grandchildren, Maryellen Butler of Framingham, Joanne Baker of Ossipee, N.H., Daniella Kavgic of Fort Lauderdale and Ralph Joseph Larkin of Wareham; great- grandchildren, Gracie and Olivia Butler of Framingham, Kayla and Lexi Baker of Ossipee, N.H., Hailey and Tatianna Kavgic of Taunton, Aubrie Cabral Kavgic of Dartmouth, Elianna Kavgic of Falmouth, Kaiden Larkin of Wareham, Makenzie Larkin of Wareham and Jeremiah Kavgic of Davie, Fla. She was also the sister of the late John Argyropoulous of Brockton and grandmother of the late Darren Kavgic of Taunton and Donald Kavgic of Wareham. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made payable to: "Relief and Restoration" and in the memo write "Calvary House for Women" and mail to: George Kavgic 6751 NW 21st Terrace. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020