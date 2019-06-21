|
Mary L. (Murphy) Blanchette, age 84, of Brockton, died peacefully June 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife for 57 years of the late Arthur N. Blanchette. Mary was born in Randolph, the daughter of the late H. Joseph and Eleanor (Boyle) Murphy. Mary was raised in Randolph and Whitman and was a graduate of Stetson High School in Randolph. She was a summer resident of Swifts Beach, where she enjoyed spending time with her family. Proud of her Irish heritage, Mary cherished her many trips to Ireland. She was a member of the PM Club of Brockton, Brockton Garden Club and past President of the General Federation of Women's Club of MA. Mary's greatest pride and joy in her life was her family. Mary is survived by her children, Charles Blanchette and his wife Linda of Brockton, Paula Blanchette of Pembroke, Suzanne Spada and her husband Zano of Brockton and Denise Donahue and her husband Jeffre of Rockland; her grandchildren, Charles, Adam and Lesley Blanchette and Juliana McDonald, Jeffre and Daniel Donahue, Suzanne Shaw and Brandon Spada. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was the sister of the late Ann E. Magnussen. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, June 23, 2-5 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Monday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Whitman. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on June 21, 2019