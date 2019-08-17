|
|
Mary Lee (Walker) Mallory, 77, of Wareham, died August 13, 2019 at home. She was the widow of the late George Plummer and the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Cardoza) Walker. She was born in Boston and lived in Brockton and Wareham for many years. She was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. Mrs. Mallory graduated from Boston City Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Boston City Hospital for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed coin collecting, playing the lottery and Bingo. Survivors include her son, Dana M. Mallory and his wife Kelly of Brockton; 2 granddaughters, Brooke Mallory of Allston and Mya Mallory of Revere; a sister, Cynthia Tillman of Onset. She was the sister of the late Martin Mendes and John Walker. Visiting hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Her burial will be private. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2019