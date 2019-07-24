|
Mary Lucy (Gobbi) Murphy of Avon, formerly of Dedham, died July 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Arthur F. Murphy; loving mother of Maureen of Brockton, Carol of Mansfield, Patricia of Chatham, Mary and her husband Richard of Attleboro, and Margaret of Lakeville. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Julia Gobbi of Westwood, Anna Gobbi of Dedham, and the late Connie Leonardis, Frank Gobbi, and Mickey Gobbi. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham, Friday, July 26, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Online guest book and directions, at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 24, 2019