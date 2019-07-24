Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Murphy Obituary
Mary Lucy (Gobbi) Murphy of Avon, formerly of Dedham, died July 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Arthur F. Murphy; loving mother of Maureen of Brockton, Carol of Mansfield, Patricia of Chatham, Mary and her husband Richard of Attleboro, and Margaret of Lakeville. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Julia Gobbi of Westwood, Anna Gobbi of Dedham, and the late Connie Leonardis, Frank Gobbi, and Mickey Gobbi. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham, Friday, July 26, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Online guest book and directions, at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now