|
|
Mary Lee (Hinckley) Yukna, of Hanover, died April 6, 2019. Mary graduated magna cum laude from Tufts University and was a dedicated teacher for Brockton Public Schools for 20 years. Her lessons extended far beyond the classroom, with her welcoming nature and open door policy at home. She was an active woman with an interest in tennis, bowling, cross country skiing, swimming, golf, table games and playing piano. Mary will be remembered for her unconditional kindness, love of people and magnetic personality. To know her was to love her. Beloved wife of the late Francis T. Yukna. Devoted mother of Christopher Yukna and his wife Josette of France, Gregory Yukna and his wife Patricia of Norton, Kerry Hopkins and her husband John of Whitman, Joseph Yukna of North Falmouth and Judith Yukna Struble of Whitman. Cherished Gramma of 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, Hanover at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Private burial in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston MA 02118. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2019