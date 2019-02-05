|
Mary M. (Godfrey) Allen, age 97, of Brockton, formerly of Boston, died peacefully, January 14, 2019, at BayPointe Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation. Mary was the wife of the late John W. Allen. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Uriah and Sarah (Pitters) Godfrey. Mary was a 1939 graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School and was employed for 25 years in the Boston South Postal Annex, retiring 32 years ago. During her most recent years she was a student and participant in the Adult Education Program at Massasoit Community College. In 2017 Mary joined the Intergenerational Center in Randolph and took various classes such as yoga, arts and crafts. She liked to write short stories and poems, and was passionate about reading. Mary enjoyed watching a good movie and the Friday night boxing matches on television with her family, and also liked good food and traveling abroad. Mary is survived by her children, Kenneth R. Allen of Florida, Linda A. Taylor of South Easton and Steven B. Allen of Indiana; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2019