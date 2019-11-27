|
Mary Margaret McCarthy, nee Buman, passed over from her earthly existence to her place in eternity at the heavenly Messianic Banquet of the Lamb, on November 24, 2019, the Feast of Christ the King. Mary passed over from the mind and heart of God to earthly life December 13, 1940, on a farm in Harlan, Iowa. She was the daughter of Edwin and Lorena Buman, and had one brother, Edwin, and two sisters, Rita Ann (deceased) and Theresa. She was grateful for being the child of farmers and loved being outside working on all aspects of raising crops and raising cattle. While she was a pianist and was an organist at her parish church, she was also the first girl in the township to join the boy's 4-H. Girls at the time in 4-H only worked on and showed at 4-H fairs culinary, clothing and home furnishing projects, all of which Mary participated in with great enthusiasm. But, she wanted to show her Angus cattle at the county fair, but that required that she be in the boy's 4-H. So she applied on the basis of her cattle rearing experience and was accepted. Mary went to Tennant Public Schools in Tennant, Iowa, from which she graduated as the valedictorian of her class in 1958. She then attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. In her junior year she studied abroad at the University of Vienna. She received a BS degree in mathematics from St. Mary's in 1962 and then attended graduate school at the University of Notre Dame and there earned a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in mathematics. Mary taught high school in Omaha, Nebraska, for a time, after which she entered graduate school at Boston College to pursue a doctorate in Counseling Psychology. She received her PhD from Boston College in 1972. After teaching for a while at St. Marys College in Indiana, Mary decides to forego a career in academia in order to be a full time homemaker and to home school most of her children. At the age 63 Mary returns to school as a student and after two years receives her RN in nursing from Massasoit College in 2005. She employs this latter degree exclusively in volunteer work in Haiti and locally. She is also for many years a eucharistic minister at three hospitals. Mary met her husband of fifty-three years, Rev. Emmanuel Charles McCarthy, first during graduate school at Notre Dame and later at Boston College while she was in her PhD program and he was attending Boston College Law School. They were married on June 18, 1966 in Portsmouth, Iowa, and are the parents of thirteen children, Kristin, Michelle, Charles, Mary, Thomas, Bernadette, Tzipora, Erin, Joy, Timothy, Kateri, Teresia Benedicta and Ananda (deceased). They are also the grandparents of twenty-two grandchildren, Josiah, Isaiah, Elijah, Sophia, Tobiah, and Susanna Stessman, Mary Margaret, Jack, Paddy, Jimmy, Julia and Michael Reidy, Lazarus and Rose Lillian McCarthy, Sarah and Lily Tepe, Agnus Cai, Makayla and William McCarthy, Miriam and Lucia Einhorn. They were gifted with a wonderful daughter-in-law, Lindsay McSharry, and blessed with seven fine sons-in-law, Jim Stessman, Sean Reidy, Doug Tepe, Shuang Cai, Eli McCarthy, Will Einhorn, and Nitin Mahadeo. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Edith Stein Parish Church, 71 East Main St., Brockton. A video obituary can be found at http://marymargaretmccarthy.org or http://marymargaretmccarthy.life.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019