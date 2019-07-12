|
Mary "Dolly" M. (Bennett) McManus, age 89, of Brockton, died July 9, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul J. McManus. Mary was born and raised in the South End of Boston, a daughter of the late William and Marguerite (Downing) Bennett. She had been a resident of Brockton for the past 64 years. For many years, she was a cafeteria aide for the Brockton School Department and retired as a dietician from Brockton Hospital. In her free time, Mary enjoyed trips to the casinos, especially Mohegan Sun, playing bingo, cooking and crocheting. She loved to sing and in her younger years she performed on the radio. Mary will be remembered as a fun loving, sweet, and devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed time spent with her family. Mary is survived by her four children, Maureen McKee of Brockton, wife of the late Gary McKee, Judith McManus of Plymouth, Paul J. McManus Jr. and his wife Susan of Stoughton and Timothy McManus and his companion Susan Clancy of Hanson. She was the grandmother of Kevin, Keith, Kara and Christopher Lewis, Hayley McManus, Sean Kraekel, Colleen Axmann and the late Patrick McManus. She also leaves twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and was the sister of the late Marion Taylor. Visiting hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, 54 Lyman St., Brockton, at 10 a.m. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High St., Canton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's name to the of Massachusetts, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences and directions, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on July 12, 2019