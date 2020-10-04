Mary M. (Silva) Paine, of Bridgewater, and Naples, Fla., passed away in the presence of her devoted family on September 27, 2020, after a valiant fight against cancer. Mary was the daughter of the late Marguerite and Balthazar (Buddy) Silva. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, David R. Paine. Mary is also survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Spillane and her husband Patrick of IL and her son, Jonathan Paine and his wife Kathleen of VT. The loves of Mary's life were her grandchildren, Zachary, Daniel and Julia Spillane and Liam and Mazie Paine. They brought Mary boundless joy and returned "Nana's" love many times over. Mary also leaves her devoted sister, Anne Silva and her partner, David Miller of Norton and cousins David Silva of Taunton and Jean Mulligan of Raynham. Mary and David were blessed by Charlie and MaryJane Coakley, next-door neighbors and special friends for over 40 years. Mary was a 1965 graduate of Bishop Cassidy High School in Taunton and received bachelor's and master's degrees from Bridgewater State University. She taught in the Brockton school system for 30 years, serving as a kindergarten teacher for 19 years. Mary had many longtime friends from grammar school, high school and college as well as a special bond with her fellow kindergarten teachers. She had many interests including travel, gardening and attending theater. Mary was an avid reader and an enthusiastic follower of New England sports teams. She enjoyed taking photos of flowers and pastoral scenes and turned them into greeting cards. When mailing cards to family and friends, she included a book of postage stamps - a thoughtful "Mary" touch. One of her wishes is to please consider donating blood though the Red Cross, as she did for many years. A private service has been held and a celebration of Marys life will take place at a later time. For those wishing to send a memorial donation in Mary's name, please accept her family's thanks in advance. Please choose one of these three charities, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379, or My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
