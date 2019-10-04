Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brunelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. Brunelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary P. Brunelle Obituary
Mary P. "Pauline" Brunelle of Raynham died October 2, 2019, in the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, at the age of 94. Pauline was born in Jamaica Plain, daughter of the late Ann (Archibald) and Paul Boselli. She was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Boston High School of Practical Arts. Pauline worked at the front desk for over 30 years for Bradlees Department Stores. Wife of the late William F. Brunelle, she was the mother of Donna Auger and husband Paul of Bridgewater, Dianne Young and husband Dana of Raynham and Debra Lapworth and husband Clarence "Kip" of Raynham and the late Denise Brunelle; sister of the late Robert Boselli; grandmother of Brian Auger, Tracy Turner, Jaime Lomba, Keith Ledin, Jill Casey, Eric Lapworth and CJ Lapworth. Pauline is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. She was the cousin of Mildred Greene of Foxboro. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Saturday, October 5, from 2-4 p.m. A private burial will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Memorial donations in honor of Pauline may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now