Mary Teresa (Mahady) Crosby, age 84, formerly of Carver, died May 11, 2020, at BID Plymouth, after a short illness from Covid-19. She was the devoted wife of the late Kenneth A. Crosby Sr. She was the daughter of the late Fredrick Mahady and Helen (White) Mahady. Mary grew up in Charlestown and graduated from Cathedral High School. Mary attended Quincy College and received her LPN license. She had worked at Morton Hospital and area nursing homes. As a career military wife she and the family lived in Germany, France, and statewide. Mary was an avid reader and especially enjoyed historical novels and mysteries. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and swimming. Mary was the loving mother of Kenneth A. Crosby Jr. and his wife Janet of Bridgewater, Carol A. Crosby of Salem , Michael W. Crosby and his wife Kerry of W. Wareham and Stephen F. Crosby and his wife Suzanne of Sykesville, Md. Mary was the "MiMi" of Shannon (Vinnie) Amanda, Paul, Katie (Michael), Matthew, Emily, Brittany (Nick) and Jacob; and great-grandmother of Chase, Kaley, Quintin, Marisa, Jordan, Avery and Benjamin. She was the sister of Colonel Fredrick and (Mary) Mahady of San Diego Ca. and Robert and the late (Carol) Mahady of Attleboro. She leaves many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by sister Barbra Murray and husband Philip of Scituate. A private service will be held at Shepherd Funeral Home in Carver followed by interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In leiu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.
Published in The Enterprise on May 16, 2020