Mary Tsionis Obituary
Mary "Athena" (Protopappas) Tsionis, 88, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of Philip Tsionis, loving mother of Diane Tsionis- Agostino and Stacy Tsionis, and loving grandmother to Philip and Vanessa. Calling hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton on Thursday, May 30, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Donations in her loving memory may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 28, 2019
