Mary V. (Wilson) Breton, age 85, died peacefully Nov. 20, 2019, while in the comfort of her family. Mary was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, and was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge High School, Class of 1952, and married her sweetheart, Raymond R. Breton Sr., November 27, 1954. The two settled in Brockton where Mary was a homemaker to her six children. She was known as "Mary Blue-Eyes" to many and had the "gift-of-gab". She loved to cook and entertain, and she enjoyed country and broadway music, singing, dancing, and travel. Mary worked as a telephone operator, ex-officio travel agent, nurse's aide, waitress and personal care aide to many. She was tireless and loved to help people. Her children loved and cherished her. Mary will be missed by all who knew her. She was the loving mother of Stephen P. Breton and his significant other Janice Julian of Kingston, James F. Breton and his wife Julie of Easton, Patricia A. Terrill and her husband Michael of Carver, Raymond R. Breton, Jr. of Melrose NM, Robert B. Breton and his wife Karen of Lawrence, and Jeffrey W. Breton of Brockton. Proud "Nana" of Michael, Janelle, Ryan, Alec, Melanie, Gerard, Brittany, Brandon, Haley and "Great Nana" of Maggie, Asa, Hannah, Soren, and Lucas. She was the daughter of the late Alexander and Agnes (Comer) Wilson. She was the loving sister of three brothers and survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. All are cordially invited to join the funeral procession on Wednesday, November 27, at 9 a.m. at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint John's Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private at a date to be determined. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Bridgewater on Tuesday, November 26, from 3-7 p.m. In honor of the wonderful care Mary received and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home, 299 Wareham St, Middleborough, MA 02346. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019