Mary V. (Martin) Cornax, longtime resident of Whitman, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 89. She was the wife of the late Harold A. Cornax. She was born and raised in Holbrook, and was also a longtime parishioner of the Hanson Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, the beach, puzzles, and bingo, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Scotton and her husband Michael of Halifax and Joyce Ankener of Halifax. She is also survived by her three grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She was the sister of Priscilla (Martin) Hoyt and her husband Donald of Florida and aunt to several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A private service will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. A special thanks to the staff of Wingate at Silverlake and to Cranberry Hospice for their support and comfort. For online condolences, visit www.blanchardfc.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 10, 2020.
