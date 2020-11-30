Mary Virginia (McLaughlin) Harrington, of Weymouth, formerly of Randolph, died November 26, 2020. Mary was an active parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Church. She enjoyed walking, knitting, drawing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a longtime supporter and friend of the Al Anon community, providing comfort to many over the years. She will be remembered for her steadfast smile, kind heart and devotion to her family. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Harrington. Devoted mother of Mary Ann McKinnon and her husband Michael of Bridgewater and Edward Harrington and his wife Elizabeth of Pembroke. Cherished Nana of David McKinnon and his fiance Justine, Michael McKinnon and his fiance Allie, Patrick McKinnon and his girlfriend Kristen, Ryan Harrington and great-granddaughter Madison McKinnon. Loving sister of the late William McLaughlin, Raymond McLaughlin, Barbara Walsh, Joan Barry and Shirley McLaughlin. She is also survived by her caretaker and friend Angela OReilly of Fall River and by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral Mass will follow in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Home For Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Mary's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.